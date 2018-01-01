From a swaying hammock on Coral Beach, it’s hard to imagine Pulau Pangkor’s turbulent past. But ‘Beautiful Island’ is a former pirate hideout and bit-player in the battle to control the Selat Melaka (Strait of Melaka). In the 17th century, the Dutch built a fort here in their bid to monopolise the Perak tin trade but they were driven out by a local ruler. In 1874, a contender for the Perak throne sought British backing and the Pangkor Treaty was signed, ushering in British Residents and the colonial period.

These days, the only ruckus is from chattering monkeys and hornbills. Wildlife is easy to spot around the island and a new eco-tourism mentoring programme, kickstarted by NGO EcoMY (http://ecomy.org), seems sure to develop wildlife tourism here.

Pangkor’s low-key villagey feel and beachside activities make it an agreeable place to escape. There’s no shortage of Malaysian weekend warriors, though few foreign visitors wash ashore on Pangkor, probably because its beaches aren’t among Malaysia’s best.

To see a different side to Pangkor, stroll through villages like Sungai Pinang Kecil (SPK), with a pungent fish farm to its north, or colourful Teluk Gedong. That is, if you can bear to leave that beach hammock.

