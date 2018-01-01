Welcome to Pulau Pangkor
These days, the only ruckus is from chattering monkeys and hornbills. Wildlife is easy to spot around the island and a new eco-tourism mentoring programme, kickstarted by NGO EcoMY (http://ecomy.org), seems sure to develop wildlife tourism here.
Pangkor’s low-key villagey feel and beachside activities make it an agreeable place to escape. There’s no shortage of Malaysian weekend warriors, though few foreign visitors wash ashore on Pangkor, probably because its beaches aren’t among Malaysia’s best.
To see a different side to Pangkor, stroll through villages like Sungai Pinang Kecil (SPK), with a pungent fish farm to its north, or colourful Teluk Gedong. That is, if you can bear to leave that beach hammock.