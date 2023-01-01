The largest and most intact of the clan jetties, Chew Jetty consists of 75 elevated houses, several Chinese temples, a community hall and lots of tourist facilities, all linked by elevated wooden walkways. It’s a fun place to wander around admiring docked fishing boats while the scent of frying fish wafts across the walkways. There are numerous places to browse souvenirs and nibble snack food.

Arrive towards sunset to take 'golden-hour' photos from the end of the jetty (you'll be in good company). For a more authentic experience, explore the less touristy jetties just north and south: Lee Jetty, a few blocks south, is a pretty row of wooden homes running out over the water.