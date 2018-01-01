Welcome to Kuala Terengganu
Top experiences in Kuala Terengganu
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kuala Terengganu activities
Terengganu Country Side Tour
Drive along the picturesque countryside to the interior of Terengganu enroute, visit Terengganu keris hilt making and songket weaver, songket is a magnificent traditional Malay fabric beautifully woven in silk or cotton yarns using gold or colourful metallic treads to form traditional songket motifs. Most experienced songket weavers inherited their skills from their ancestors. Witness the traditional live style of Terengganu villagers which included stop at several cottage industries like mengkuang and pandanus weaving, dodol making, coconut sugar making, monkey pluck coconut and try young coconut juice, flesh and air tuak. (Depends on avaibality) - Picnic Lunch - Watch how charcoal being made and visit Marang fishing village. Transfer back to Kuala Terengganu
Sekayu Waterfalls & Terrapin Conservation Center From Kuala Terengganu
Transfer from Kuala Terengganu to Terrapin Conservation Centre ( Batagur baska is a species of riverine turtle) at Bukit Paloh located on the bank of the Terengganu river. Some 1,300 eggs are collected from three conservation sites between January and April every year. The centre keeps about 1,350 animals at any one time and releases an average of 600 each year. Since the programme started, about 10,000 young river terrapins have been successfully released into the Terengganu River. Depart to Sekayu, Walk along the tropical fruit trees (durian, ciku, duku, rambutan, jambu batu, etc.) and orchid garden. (Please advice tropical fruit trees and orchid garden are seasoning) - Picnic Lunch - Trek through the tropical rain forest to the top layer of Sekayu Waterfall Surrounding by the green forest, dip in the cool water or just wander around the jungle. Transfer back to Kuala Terengganu
Rantau Abang Hidden Treasure From Kuala Terengganu
Depart to Rantau Abang Turtle beach, one of the only six in the world to be visited by giant leatherback turtle, (56km from Kuala Terengganu) - Visit Rantau Abang Forest Reserve Park, start your jungle walk under the shady canopy of the oldest rainforest in the world and share the secrets of the wilderness. Enjoy the nature’s symphony of cicadas perform a concert like you’ve never heard before. (Cicadas depends on Season) Visit Turtle Information Centre, find out more about the conservation and protection of these rare species. Video show about giant leatherback turtle. Visit the turtle beach Rantau Abang. - Visit Batu Penyu (Turtle Rock). Legend tells the turtle are attracted to nest at Rantau Abang because of the rock. - Simple Picnic Lunch at Kuala Abang beach - Depart back to Kuala Terengganu