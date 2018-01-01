Sekayu Waterfalls & Terrapin Conservation Center From Kuala Terengganu

Transfer from Kuala Terengganu to Terrapin Conservation Centre ( Batagur baska is a species of riverine turtle) at Bukit Paloh located on the bank of the Terengganu river. Some 1,300 eggs are collected from three conservation sites between January and April every year. The centre keeps about 1,350 animals at any one time and releases an average of 600 each year. Since the programme started, about 10,000 young river terrapins have been successfully released into the Terengganu River. Depart to Sekayu, Walk along the tropical fruit trees (durian, ciku, duku, rambutan, jambu batu, etc.) and orchid garden. (Please advice tropical fruit trees and orchid garden are seasoning) - Picnic Lunch - Trek through the tropical rain forest to the top layer of Sekayu Waterfall Surrounding by the green forest, dip in the cool water or just wander around the jungle. Transfer back to Kuala Terengganu