Muzium Negeri Sembilan

State history, from traditional weapons to blow-by-blow accounts of European invasions, is well presented at this museum 2.5km southwest of central Seremban. The main building has a Minangkabau-style peaked roof; even more interesting are the two wooden stilt houses outside, the Istana Ampang Tinggi (1860s) and the Rumah Negeri Sembilan, both transported and reconstructed here from elsewhere in the state. They're superb examples of Minangkabau architecture – clamber up the ladders for a closer look at their wooden ornamentation.

Note the beautifully carved foliage panels on the outer walls of the Istana Ampang Tinggi. The Rumah Negeri Sembilan has the curved roof (like buffalo horns) common to Minangkabau buildings and was constructed without using any metal nails.

If you don’t have your own vehicle, a taxi from town will cost less than RM10, or you can drop in on the way to Sri Menanti.