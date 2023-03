A well-conserved example of one of Negeri Sembilan's 'living stones' can be seen at this 15th-century Muslim cemetery. Ornate tombstones are protected beneath the main pavilion; a smaller shelter covers the ancient stone, which is speculated to date back as far as the 2nd century. Archaeologists are still debating its true age. It's 20km east of Port Dickson (you'll need your own wheels).