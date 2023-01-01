One of Malaysia's most intriguing temples, ornate Sansheng Gong was the first in the country dedicated to Guan Gong, sometimes referred to as the god of war. Guarded by stone lions, it has an impressive tiled roof adorned with dragons and mythic scenes, and the interior is festooned with crimson lanterns and dangling sculptures.

To the right as you enter the temple look for a shrine featuring the two guards who escort the spirits of the dead to the underworld. Dua Di Ya Peh, as they are known, are also worshipped as fortune gods in Malaysia.

Across the road from the temple is a pailou (archway) dedicated to Martin Lister, the first British Resident (1889–97) of Negeri Sembilan.