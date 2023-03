Next to the brass-domed mosque, visible almost immediately as you turn right onto Sri Menanti's main road from N29, is the royal cemetery, which has a distinctive Victorian/Moorish pavilion. Shaded by large green domes immediately inside the gates is the prominent grave of Tuanku Abdul Rahman, the first yang di-pertuan agong (or ‘king’) of independent Malaysia.

The mosque gates will usually be open, allowing a peep at the cemetery, but the graves are fenced off.