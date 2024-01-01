Lake Gardens

Two thin lakes in a pleasantly wooded park are the centrepiece of the old colonial neighbourhood of Seremban. Pincered between two main roads, they aren't very tranquil, but nonetheless, paved walking paths and trim lawns make these gardens a refreshing place to ramble in the shade of palm trees (and they are popular with courting local couples).
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.03 MILES
One of Malaysia's most intriguing temples, ornate Sansheng Gong was the first in the country dedicated to Guan Gong, sometimes referred to as the god of…
22.9 MILES
An apparition in rosy-pink granite, Masjid Putra has a captivating delicacy of design. Capped by an ornate pink-and-white dome and starring a 116m minaret…
1.72 MILES
State history, from traditional weapons to blow-by-blow accounts of European invasions, is well presented at this museum 2.5km southwest of central…
22.16 MILES
A world away from the resorts is 80-hectare Cape Rachado Forest Reserve. A paved road (pedestrians only) leads through towering jungle to brilliant-white…
14.72 MILES
The impressive Istana Lama, a black hardwood palace, was completed in 1908 as a temporary replacement for an even older palace that was razed by British…
Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque
22.69 MILES
One of the most striking sights in Putrajaya is metal-domed Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque glinting in the sun. It's Putrajaya's second-most important…
Pengkalan Kempas Megalith Site
19.39 MILES
A well-conserved example of one of Negeri Sembilan's 'living stones' can be seen at this 15th-century Muslim cemetery. Ornate tombstones are protected…
23.73 MILES
A short taxi ride from Dataran Putra is this serene, contemplative space with peaceful nature trails, aquatic animals and 100 species of waterbird (climb…
Nearby Malaysia attractions
0.17 MILES
The nine pillars of this 1960s-built state mosque represent the nine original states of Negeri Sembilan. It's worth a look for its peaked roof, which…
2. Kompleks Kraf Negeri Sembilan
0.2 MILES
A handsome 1912 mansion that was once home to British Resident Captain Murray.
0.26 MILES
Once the offices of the colonial administration, the neoclassical (1912) State Library, west of the Lake Gardens, is Seremban’s most imposing colonial…
0.37 MILES
An attractive neo-Gothic church, founded in 1848, is the heart of Roman Catholic life in Seremban.
0.62 MILES
This small Taoist temple is worth a look for its dragon-adorned roof and ornate wooden carvings. It features, among other deities, the popular Guandi (the…
0.74 MILES
Handsome Masjid Jamek was built in the early 20th century in the Malaccan style with a tiered pyramidal roof and a lighthouse-like minaret.
14.72 MILES
The museum by Sepang International Circuit feels rather slo-mo for a history of Formula One racing in Malaysia. There are several classic cars, but…