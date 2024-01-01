Liesheng Temple

Malaysia

LoginSave

This small Taoist temple is worth a look for its dragon-adorned roof and ornate wooden carvings. It features, among other deities, the popular Guandi (the patron of righteous brotherhoods, and sometimes called the god of war). The Chinese characters above the altar mean ‘Your needs will be answered’.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sansheng Gong

    Sansheng Gong

    21.4 MILES

    One of Malaysia's most intriguing temples, ornate Sansheng Gong was the first in the country dedicated to Guan Gong, sometimes referred to as the god of…

  • Putra Mosque

    Putra Mosque

    22.29 MILES

    An apparition in rosy-pink granite, Masjid Putra has a captivating delicacy of design. Capped by an ornate pink-and-white dome and starring a 116m minaret…

  • Muzium Negeri Sembilan

    Muzium Negeri Sembilan

    1.53 MILES

    State history, from traditional weapons to blow-by-blow accounts of European invasions, is well presented at this museum 2.5km southwest of central…

  • Cape Rachado Forest Reserve

    Cape Rachado Forest Reserve

    22.52 MILES

    A world away from the resorts is 80-hectare Cape Rachado Forest Reserve. A paved road (pedestrians only) leads through towering jungle to brilliant-white…

  • Istana Lama

    Istana Lama

    15.17 MILES

    The impressive Istana Lama, a black hardwood palace, was completed in 1908 as a temporary replacement for an even older palace that was razed by British…

  • Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque

    Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque

    22.08 MILES

    One of the most striking sights in Putrajaya is metal-domed Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque glinting in the sun. It's Putrajaya's second-most important…

  • Pengkalan Kempas Megalith Site

    Pengkalan Kempas Megalith Site

    19.95 MILES

    A well-conserved example of one of Negeri Sembilan's 'living stones' can be seen at this 15th-century Muslim cemetery. Ornate tombstones are protected…

  • Taman Wetland

    Taman Wetland

    23.11 MILES

    A short taxi ride from Dataran Putra is this serene, contemplative space with peaceful nature trails, aquatic animals and 100 species of waterbird (climb…

View more attractions

Nearby Malaysia attractions

1. Masjid Jamek

0.12 MILES

Handsome Masjid Jamek was built in the early 20th century in the Malaccan style with a tiered pyramidal roof and a lighthouse-like minaret.

2. Church of the Visitation

0.29 MILES

An attractive neo-Gothic church, founded in 1848, is the heart of Roman Catholic life in Seremban.

3. State Library

0.37 MILES

Once the offices of the colonial administration, the neoclassical (1912) State Library, west of the Lake Gardens, is Seremban’s most imposing colonial…

5. Masjid Negeri Sembilan

0.56 MILES

The nine pillars of this 1960s-built state mosque represent the nine original states of Negeri Sembilan. It's worth a look for its peaked roof, which…

6. Lake Gardens

0.62 MILES

Two thin lakes in a pleasantly wooded park are the centrepiece of the old colonial neighbourhood of Seremban. Pincered between two main roads, they aren't…

7. Muzium Negeri Sembilan

1.53 MILES

State history, from traditional weapons to blow-by-blow accounts of European invasions, is well presented at this museum 2.5km southwest of central…

8. National Automobile Museum

14.25 MILES

The museum by Sepang International Circuit feels rather slo-mo for a history of Formula One racing in Malaysia. There are several classic cars, but…