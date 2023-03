Just beyond Sri Menanti’s tiny Lake Gardens is Istana Besar, the impressive modern white palace of the Yamtuan Besar (the head of state) of Negeri Sembilan. It was built in the 1930s and is not open to the public.

Find the palace by taking the right-hand exit from the main roundabout as you drive west along Sri Menanti's main road. More than likely, you won't get further than a decorative – and firmly shut – gate.