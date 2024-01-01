From anywhere in Chinatown and nearby you'll not fail to notice the mammoth cranes and workers constructing a new business district atop Petaling Hill. This will include the 118 storey, 644m tall PNB 118 tower, which will be Malaysia's tallest building. A Park Hyatt hotel will occupy the tower's top 17 floors and the entire complex is scheduled for completion in 2024.
Merdeka PNB 118
Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.8 MILES
Although the Petronas Towers are taller, the 421m Menara KL, rising from the crest of Bukit Nanas, offers the best city views. The bulb at the top…
Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad
0.6 MILES
This graceful, onion-domed mosque, designed by British architect AB Hubback, borrows Mogul and Moorish styles with its brick-and-plaster banded minarets…
1.61 MILES
Sitting atop leafy Robson Heights, this vividly decorated multistorey Chinese temple, dedicated to Thean Hou, the heavenly queen, affords wonderful views…
0.74 MILES
Inhabiting a building that's nearly as impressive as its collection, this museum showcases Islamic decorative arts from around the globe. Scale models of…
6.74 MILES
Just 13km north of Kuala Lumpur rise the iconic Batu Caves, a Malaysian national treasure, Hindu pilgrimage site and wildlife-conservation zone. Behind a…
Lake Gardens – Tun Abdul Razak Heritage Park
1 MILES
This 70-hectare lush, beautifully landscaped park is most commonly known by its colonial-era moniker: the Lake Gardens (Tasik Perdana in Malay). This is…
6.79 MILES
No cave at Batu is more spectacularly embellished than Ramayana Cave, which boasts psychedelic dioramas of the Indian epic 'Ramayana'. Pass the green, 15m…
0.39 MILES
Kuala Lumpur's oldest Chinese temple (1864) was built on the instructions of Kapitan Yap Ah Loy and is dedicated to Sin Sze Ya and Si Sze Ya, two Chinese…
Nearby Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas attractions
0.16 MILES
Built for the declaration of independence in 1957, this open-air stadium is where Malaysia’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, famously punched…
0.17 MILES
Officially opened in 1962, this was Malaysia’s first indoor stadium. Concerts and events are occasionally held here. Murals in the entrance lobby depict…
0.18 MILES
Look up to see this charming mural of a young girl peeking over the upstairs window of this cafe.
0.19 MILES
Students from Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan College (KLMCU) have contributed a variety of fun murals along the alley known as Pasar Karat, where a flea market…
5. Chan She Shu Yuen Clan Association Temple
0.19 MILES
Opened in 1908 to serve immigrants with the surname Chan, this Cantonese-style temple is a beauty. Decorative panels of 100-year-old Shek Wan pottery…
0.19 MILES
Dedicated to the Bodhisattva of compassion, this cement temple was originally built by Hokkien Chinese in the 1890s and served as a place to say prayers…
0.21 MILES
Cross the wooden bridge off an alley running between Jl Panggong and Lorong Panggong to find this Instagram hotspot lined with six murals by local artists…
0.23 MILES
Check the Facebook page of this edgy graphic arts space for details of art shows and gigs by local and visiting musicians and performance artists, many of…