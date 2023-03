Opened in 1908 to serve immigrants with the surname Chan, this Cantonese-style temple is a beauty. Decorative panels of 100-year-old Shek Wan pottery adorn the facade and eaves, while side gables swirl like giant waves. Inside an altar enshrines the three ancestors of the Chan clan.

A restoration has reinstated grey roof tiles in deference to the original model temple in Guangzhou, China. Return at night to see the building beautifully illuminated.