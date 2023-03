Cross the wooden bridge off an alley running between Jl Panggong and Lorong Panggong to find this Instagram hotspot lined with six murals by local artists Khek Shin Nam, Chan Kok Sing, Chok Fook Yong, Chew Weg Yeow and Wong Leck Min. All take traditional Chinatown as their theme – the mural of the calligrapher is particularly evocative.

Old shophouses in the lane are also being given a colourful makeover.