Valentiny Foundation

World-renowned Remich-born architect François Valentiny built this extraordinary Arctic-white building with lattice-like cut-out windows in 2016 as an exhibition space for his and his Viennese business partner Hubert Hermann's designs. On display are 3260 pieces including architectural plans, drawings, sculptures and scale models; it also hosts temporary exhibitions by other architects.

Valentiny also designed Schengen's Musée Européen and tourist office, and Le Centre Nature et Forêt Biodiversum in Remerschen.