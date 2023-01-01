Designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, with a curved roof resembling a space-age Chinese hat, the architecturally innovative Centre Pompidou-Metz is the star of Metz' art scene. The satellite branch of Paris’ Centre Pompidou draws on Europe’s largest modern-art collection to stage ambitious temporary exhibitions, such as the figurative cubist creations of French artist and sculptor Fernand Léger and the bold avant-garde works of German Bauhaus artist Oskar Schlemmer. The dynamic space also hosts cultural events, talks and youth projects.