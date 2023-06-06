Metz

Sitting astride the confluence of the Moselle and Seille rivers, Lorraine’s graceful capital, Metz (pronounced ‘mess’), is ready to be feted. Though the city’s Gothic marvel of a cathedral, superlative art collections and Michelin star–studded dining scene long managed to sidestep the world spotlight, all that changed with the show-stopping arrival of Centre Pompidou-Metz. Yet the Pompidou is but the prelude to Metz’s other charms: buzzy pavement cafes and shady riverside parks, a beautiful old town built from golden Jeumont stone and a regal Quartier Impérial up for Unesco World Heritage status.

  • gothic cathedral Saint Étienne against sky in french city Metz; Shutterstock ID 2220886635; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2220886635

    Cathédrale St-Étienne

    Metz

    The lacy golden spires of this Gothic cathedral crown Metz’ skyline. Exquisitely lit by kaleidoscopic curtains of 13th- to 20th-century stained glass, the…

  • METZ, 10 September 2017 - Entrance Georges Pompidou museum building at the early morning in Metz, France; Shutterstock ID 714439267; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 714439267

    Centre Pompidou-Metz

    Metz

    Designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, with a curved roof resembling a space-age Chinese hat, the architecturally innovative Centre Pompidou-Metz is…

  • Quartier Impérial

    Quartier Impérial

    Metz

    The stately boulevards and bourgeois villas of the German Imperial Quarter, including rue Gambetta and av Foch, are the brainchild of Kaiser Wilhelm II…

  • Fort du Hackenberg

    Fort du Hackenberg

    Metz

    The largest single Maginot Line bastion in the Metz area was the 1000-man Fort du Hackenberg, whose 10km of galleries were designed to be self-sufficient…

  • Place de la Comédie

    Place de la Comédie

    Metz

    Bounded by one of the channels of the Moselle, this neoclassical square is home to the city’s 18th-century Théâtre, France’s oldest theatre still in use…

  • Musée La Cour d’Or

    Musée La Cour d’Or

    Metz

    Delve into the past at this trove of Gallo-Roman antiquities, hiding remnants of the city’s Roman baths and a statue of the Egyptian goddess Isis…

  • Esplanade

    Esplanade

    Metz

    The formal flowerbeds of the Esplanade – and its statue of a gallant-looking Marshall Ney – are flanked by imposing buildings, including the Arsenal…

  • Chapelle des Templiers

    Chapelle des Templiers

    Metz

    Nearly always closed (enquire at the tourist office about guided tours that visit here), this octagonal, 13th-century chapel is the only one of its kind…

