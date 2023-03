Bounded by one of the channels of the Moselle, this neoclassical square is home to the city’s 18th-century Théâtre, France’s oldest theatre still in use. During the Revolution, place de l’Égalité (as it was then known) was the site of a guillotine that lopped the heads off 63 ‘enemies of the people’. Only open during services, the neo-Romanesque Temple Neuf church was constructed under the Germans in 1904.