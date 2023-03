Prior to WWII, Luxembourg had a Jewish community of approximately 3500 people. Of them, some 2500 fled, most to France, before emigration was halted in 1941. During the Nazi Occupation, some 800 Jews were deported to concentration camps in Poland and then-Czechoslovakia. The train station where their harrowing journey began is now a small museum. Take bus 18 or the RB train from Gare Centrale.