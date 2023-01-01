Le Centre Nature et Forêt Biodiversum

Built in natural timbers by star Luxembourg architect François Valentiny, this truncated pyramid-shaped nature centre features interactive exhibitions on the evolution of the surrounding Haff Réimech wetlands. From the centre, a signposted 2.5km 'discovery trail' leads visitors through the biodiverse ecosystem, with birdwatching hides along the boardwalk circuit. Over 250 bird species have been recorded here, including the grey woodpecker, melodious warbler, crested grebe, purple heron and great white egret.