The most scenic spot along the Saar River is the Saarschleife, 60km northwest of Saarbrücken, where the river makes a spectacular, almost unbelievable hairpin turn, flowing 10km to return to a point just 2km from where it started. In a large nature park 6km northwest of Mettlach, the 42m-high viewing platform Baumwipfelpfad Saarschleife (opened in 2016) is reached by a 1.25km elevated walkway above the forest from the car park. Both the walkway and viewing platform are wheelchair accessible.