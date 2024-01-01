Kaunas Castle

Kaunas

A reconstructed tower, sections of wall and part of a moat are all that remain of 14th-century Kaunas Castle, an important bastion against Teutonic attacks around which the town originally grew. There's an exibition on the history of the castle, a reconstructed dungeon, plus the opportunity to try your hand at old Lithuanian games and archery.

