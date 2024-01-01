Sts Peter & Paul Cathedral

With its single tower, this church owes much to baroque reconstruction, especially inside, but the original 15th-century Gothic shape of its windows remains. The largest Gothic building in Lithuania, it was probably founded by Vytautas around 1410 and now has nine altars. The tomb of Maironis stands outside the south wall.
