Well, this one is way cooler than just another small collection of toys from around the world. The owner, drawing teacher Andris Millers, makes mind-boggling kinetic wooden sculptures. With his absurdist sense of humour, Millers and his creations are a bit of a DIY Monty Python show, but you'll need a translator if you don't speak Latvian or Russian.
Wooden Toy Museum
Abava River Valley
