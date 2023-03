The third-largest lake in Latvia, Engure is a bird haven with almost 200 species calling the lake home. The vistas stretch far to the horizon across the shallow waters, and the only sound you'll hear other than bird calls is the breeze in your ears. The 5km-long Orchid Trail runs along the lake shore and through the dense conifer forest. A boardwalk extends into the lake to a viewing tower. There are over 20 species of the namesake plants.