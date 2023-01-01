Doll Garden

Latvia's answer to the Chinese terracotta army is entirely comprised of straw-filled unarmed civilians. Local folk artist Daina Kučera has filled a roadside garden with over 200 winsome straw dolls dressed as people of all ages and walks of life – from schoolchildren to policemen to village people (there are even some cute bunnies). Kučera is around most of the time, chatting about her work and collecting donations. The garden is just east of the centre.