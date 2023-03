Spanning 249m, Ventas Rumba is branded Europe's widest waterfall, though it's far from the tallest. Its subtle beauty becomes compelling the longer you look at it and enjoy the sparkling river, the calming sound of tonnes of water cascading over the precipice and the refreshing feel of the mist on a summer day.

In spring, crowds come from near and far to watch vimba (a type of migratory bream) jump the falls on their migration from the Baltic.