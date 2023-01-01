Pedvāle Art Park

Located 1.5km south of the centre, this open-air art extravaganza was founded by Ojars Feldbergs, a Latvian sculptor. Pedvāle showcases over 100 thought-provoking installations on 100 hectares of rolling hills. Every year the pieces rotate, reflecting the theme of the year. Standout works include Chair, an enormous seat made from bright blue oil drums; and the iconic Petriflora Pedvalensis, a bouquet of flowers whose petals have been replaced with spiral stones. The site is anchored by an old manor house.