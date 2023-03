Located 5km outside of town along the unpaved Krasta iela, Riežupe Sand Caves feature 460m of labyrinthine tunnels that can be visited by candlelight. They’re a chilly 8°C, so bring a warm sweater. The cave is accessible by personal vehicle – staff at the tourist office can give directions (like most places in rural Latvia, private transport is a must if you don’t want to wait five or more hours for a bus).