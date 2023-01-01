Town Garden

Finely manicured and with great views of the waterfall, Kuldīga's park has multifaceted appeal. Moody castle ruins from the 13th century are watched over by the 1735 Castle Watchman’s House. Legend has it that the house was the site of executions and beheadings during various violent interludes. Pause to appreciate the 22 large stone sculptures in the park carved by the late Līvija Rezevska. These evocative pieces have names like Granny, Love and the Piper.

In summer, the Kuldīga District Museum sponsors the Goldingen Knight open-air cinema, which screens films on Friday and Saturday nights one hour after sunset. For schedules, see www.kuldigasmuzejs.lv/s41.