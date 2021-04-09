Old Rīga

Explore Old Rīga

  • S

    St Peter's Church

    Forming the centrepiece of Rīga’s skyline, this Gothic church is thought to be around 800 years old, making it one of the oldest medieval buildings in the…

  • M

    Museum of the Barricades of 1991

    Latvia's independence came after enormous struggles. One of the most remarkable stories involves the barricades built by thousands of citizens around…

  • Rīga Cathedral

    Founded in 1211 as the seat of the Rīga diocese, this enormous (once Catholic, now Evangelical Lutheran) cathedral is the largest medieval church in the…

  • Blackheads House

    Built in 1344 as a veritable fraternity house for the Blackheads guild of unmarried German merchants, the original house was bombed in 1941 and flattened…

  • Art Museum Rīga Bourse

    Rīga’s lavishly restored 1852 stock exchange building is a worthy showcase for the city's art treasures. The elaborate facade features a coterie of…

  • R

    Rīga History & Navigation Museum

    Founded in 1773 and situated in the old Rīga Cathedral monastery, this engaging museum presents the sweep of local history, from the Bronze Age all the…

  • C

    Cat House

    The spooked black cats mounted on the turrets of this 1909 art nouveau–influenced building have become symbols of Rīga and Instagram stars. On any tour,…

  • A

    Arsenāls Exhibition Hall

    Behind a row of granite heads depicting Latvia's most prominent artists, the imperial arsenal, constructed in 1832 to store weapons for the Russian tsar's…

  • Rīga Castle

    Built in 1330 as the headquarters of the grand master of the Livonian Order, this building has been much mutated over the years and now only looks…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Old Rīga.

  • See

    St Peter's Church

    Forming the centrepiece of Rīga’s skyline, this Gothic church is thought to be around 800 years old, making it one of the oldest medieval buildings in the…

  • See

    Museum of the Barricades of 1991

    Latvia's independence came after enormous struggles. One of the most remarkable stories involves the barricades built by thousands of citizens around…

  • See

    Rīga Cathedral

    Founded in 1211 as the seat of the Rīga diocese, this enormous (once Catholic, now Evangelical Lutheran) cathedral is the largest medieval church in the…

  • See

    Blackheads House

    Built in 1344 as a veritable fraternity house for the Blackheads guild of unmarried German merchants, the original house was bombed in 1941 and flattened…

  • See

    Art Museum Rīga Bourse

    Rīga’s lavishly restored 1852 stock exchange building is a worthy showcase for the city's art treasures. The elaborate facade features a coterie of…

  • See

    Rīga History & Navigation Museum

    Founded in 1773 and situated in the old Rīga Cathedral monastery, this engaging museum presents the sweep of local history, from the Bronze Age all the…

  • See

    Cat House

    The spooked black cats mounted on the turrets of this 1909 art nouveau–influenced building have become symbols of Rīga and Instagram stars. On any tour,…

  • See

    Arsenāls Exhibition Hall

    Behind a row of granite heads depicting Latvia's most prominent artists, the imperial arsenal, constructed in 1832 to store weapons for the Russian tsar's…

  • See

    Rīga Castle

    Built in 1330 as the headquarters of the grand master of the Livonian Order, this building has been much mutated over the years and now only looks…