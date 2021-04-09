There is hardly a place in Latvia that can tell such a poignant and optimistic story as this quietly stunning memorial. Žanis Lipke saved over 50 Jews…
Ķīpsala, Āgenskalns & Torņakalns
Explore Ķīpsala, Āgenskalns & Torņakalns
- ŽŽanis Lipke Memorial
There is hardly a place in Latvia that can tell such a poignant and optimistic story as this quietly stunning memorial. Žanis Lipke saved over 50 Jews…
- VVictory Monument
This sprawling green space (now mostly used as a soccer field) is home to the Victory Monument, which was built by the Soviets to commemorate the heroism…
- LLaube's House
A rare example of an all-wood art nouveau building, this 1909 four-storey apartment house was built as worker housing. Now renovated for the better-heeled…
- ĶĶīpsala Beach
A surprisingly pleasant public beach.
- LLatvian National Library
Looking like a ski-jump ramp designed by Swarovski, this recent Rīga landmark is a prophesy fulfilled. A feature of many Latvian fairy tales, the Castle…
