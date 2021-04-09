Ķīpsala, Āgenskalns & Torņakalns

Explore Ķīpsala, Āgenskalns & Torņakalns

  • Ž

    Žanis Lipke Memorial

    There is hardly a place in Latvia that can tell such a poignant and optimistic story as this quietly stunning memorial. Žanis Lipke saved over 50 Jews…

  • V

    Victory Monument

    This sprawling green space (now mostly used as a soccer field) is home to the Victory Monument, which was built by the Soviets to commemorate the heroism…

  • L

    Laube's House

    A rare example of an all-wood art nouveau building, this 1909 four-storey apartment house was built as worker housing. Now renovated for the better-heeled…

  • L

    Latvian National Library

    Looking like a ski-jump ramp designed by Swarovski, this recent Rīga landmark is a prophesy fulfilled. A feature of many Latvian fairy tales, the Castle…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ķīpsala, Āgenskalns & Torņakalns.

  • See

    Žanis Lipke Memorial

    There is hardly a place in Latvia that can tell such a poignant and optimistic story as this quietly stunning memorial. Žanis Lipke saved over 50 Jews…

  • See

    Victory Monument

    This sprawling green space (now mostly used as a soccer field) is home to the Victory Monument, which was built by the Soviets to commemorate the heroism…

  • See

    Laube's House

    A rare example of an all-wood art nouveau building, this 1909 four-storey apartment house was built as worker housing. Now renovated for the better-heeled…

  • See

    Latvian National Library

    Looking like a ski-jump ramp designed by Swarovski, this recent Rīga landmark is a prophesy fulfilled. A feature of many Latvian fairy tales, the Castle…