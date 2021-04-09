Brasa & Teika

Explore Brasa & Teika

  • L

    Laima Chocolate Museum

    Your sweet tooth might come to life blocks away from the historic Laima chocolate factory as the sweet cocoa smell permeates the entire area. Founded in…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Brasa & Teika.

  • See

    Laima Chocolate Museum

    Your sweet tooth might come to life blocks away from the historic Laima chocolate factory as the sweet cocoa smell permeates the entire area. Founded in…