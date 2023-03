This modest but interesting U-shaped waterfall is 2km from the highway, within the Uthayan Bajiang Nature Resort about 35km from Pakse. Hawkers sell forest produce (think bee larvae and forest fruits) along the path to the waterfall. Rickety wooden pathways and bridges lead to the falls, but ongoing construction points to big plans for development.

The nearby Tat Mak Ngaew, 200m from Tat Phasuam, is also worth checking out.