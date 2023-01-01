Tat Nyeuang

Probably the most developed of the Bolaven Plateau waterfalls, Tat Yuang, as some signs spell it, is impressive, with its twin torrents falling about 40m into lush jungle. It's very popular with day trippers and there's a bit of a festive atmosphere on weekends, with handicraft shops and food stalls lining the path to the waterfall.

A fun stairway leads through the forest to other viewpoints and a path leads all the way to the bottom. Swimming at the top is fine year-round, but don't try to swim at the bottom in the rainy season.

The turnoff road is about 1km past Ban Lak 38, then 1.2km from the highway to the park.