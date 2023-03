Just 1km north of the main road (Rte 16), this is the first large waterfall you reach on the drive up from Pakse. The waterfall is beautiful, and its 40m drop impressive, though it's less visited than some other waterfalls nearby. It's a short walk to the viewpoint from the parking area, with steep but solid steps leading to the bottom of the falls.

The access road is 15km from Paksong.