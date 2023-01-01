Tat Champee

Not to be confused with the far inferior waterfall of the same name along Rte 20 on the way to Tat Lo, this is the smallest of the four waterfalls west of Paksong, but it's the most fun to visit. A good set of concrete steps leads down to an up-close viewpoint, then a sketchy wooden staircase or a longer footpath takes you down to the river, where you can swim and even go behind the waterfall.

The 2km road leading to it (which begins directly across from the road to Tat Fan) is a bit rough, so it’s the only waterfall around Paksong that doesn't get crowded. The access road is 12km from Paksong.