Montra Flower Garden

Taking advantage of the Bolaven Plateau's cool climate and fertile soil, this newly opened flower garden 11km east of Paksong makes a nice break from waterfalls and dusty roads. Whilst it doesn't compare to the gardens of Europe or even Thailand, a wander amongst the lush, tropical flowers and foliage and orchid garden makes for a pleasant outing.

The incongruous tunnel of lights might be of interest to kids (or selfie enthusiasts), and there is an air-con restaurant on site selling Lao and Thai foods.