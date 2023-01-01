Tat Hua Khon

Three kilometres south of the Tat Faek turn-off from Rte 11 (just past the market), this waterfall is an impressive 100m wide. The P&S Garden resort, which runs this place, has done an excellent job of setting up rustic facilities, including good trails and boardwalks through the forest, and a restaurant.

The name means 'Head Falls', referring to certain rock formations in the face of the falls that resemble human heads. The 2018 dam collapse in Attapeu had a significant impact on the place, with a planned natural herbal garden, as well as the resort's kayaks, washed away in the deluge.