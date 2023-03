The 1100-sq-km Dong Hua Sao NPA, south of Paksong, is home to large tracts of pristine jungle, where you might spot monkeys, large butterflies and rare hornbills. Poaching is a problem, as is illegal logging to plant coffee. Adventure specialist Green Discovery runs its Tree Top Explorer trips here, which are an excellent way to experience the park, though bookings must be made in Pakse. Treks run by Tad Fane Resort also get you into the park.