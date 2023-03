This spectacular waterfall was unfortunately heavily affected by the 2018 Attapeu Dam collapse. It's difficult to reach, lying about 7km north of Tat Sae Pha. Before the dam collapse, it was more appealing than Tat Sae Pha, but the deluge deposited masses of now-hardened silt around the base of the waterfall, although it is still a beautiful sight.

Until approaching roads are improved, it's only reachable by motorbike or 4WD. Contact the Attapeu tourism office before attempting to get here.