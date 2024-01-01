Attapeu Provincial Museum

This large, elegant building holds a small collection of rural and tribal artefacts, tools such as a rice husker, models of various kinds of tribal houses and some weapons, as well as countless photos of local dignitaries. It's worth a peek if you have nothing else to do, although bear in mind that the building does leak badly in heavy rain.
24.71 MILES
There are seven significant waterfalls (none of them named Tayicseua) and several smaller ones at this remote but easily accessible private nature reserve…
26.07 MILES
One of the most beautiful waterfalls in Laos, Tat Sae Pha, about 40km from Attapeu, is way off the beaten track and pretty well impossible to access in…
29.46 MILES
Three kilometres south of the Tat Faek turn-off from Rte 11 (just past the market), this waterfall is an impressive 100m wide. The P&S Garden resort,…
25.57 MILES
This spectacular waterfall was unfortunately heavily affected by the 2018 Attapeu Dam collapse. It's difficult to reach, lying about 7km north of Tat Sae…
21.93 MILES
The 1100-sq-km Dong Hua Sao NPA, south of Paksong, is home to large tracts of pristine jungle, where you might spot monkeys, large butterflies and rare…
7.47 MILES
Saisettha, 11km east of Attapeu on Rte 18B, is a sizeable village on the north bank of the Se Kaman (Kaman River). It used to be a small, quiet village…
16.32 MILES
The area east of Attapeu was an integral part of the Ho Chi Minh Trail – two main branches, the Sihanouk Trail continuing south into Cambodia and the Ho…
1.03 MILES
A lively market selling fresh foods, baguettes and other snacks.
