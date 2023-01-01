Tat Fan is one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Laos. Twin streams plunge out of dense forest and tumble down more than 120m to form the Huay Bang Lieng. Early morning and late afternoon have the best sunlight, but the falls are often shrouded by fog. The viewing point is at Tad Fane Resort, a jungle lodge atop the cliff opposite the falls, and it's a near-mandatory stop for anyone in the area.

One way to beat the crowds is to take a trek to the top or bottom. The price is US$10/15 per person for a half-/full-day hike, and this includes the national-park entrance fee. The half-day walk includes a visit to nearby Tat Nyeuang and an abandoned temple.

The access road to the falls is in Ban Lak 38, which is 12km from Paksong.