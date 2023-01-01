Champasak Historical Heritage Museum

Highlights here include ancient bronze drums, stone carvings unearthed up on the Bolaven Plateau, stelae with Tham script dating from the 15th to 18th centuries, Khmer stone carvings, and musical instruments. Also of interest is the textile and jewellery collection from ethnic minorities such as the Nyaheun, Suay and Laven, with large iron ankle bracelets and ivory earplugs.

At the time of research, this museum had just moved to a new location. It's not clear if this is a permanent move, but in any case you may find tuk-tuk drivers unaware of its location. It's near the old swimming pool (sá wài nâm) about 7km out of town on Rte 13.