The views from this busy temple above the town (best seen from atop the bell tower) are alone worth the walk up from Khong Jiam, but it also has a beautiful nine-pointed chedi, an all-white bòht (ordination hall), an orchid garden (blooming in the cold season), one of the biggest gongs in Thailand, and the body of late abbot Luang Pu Kam covered in gold leaf on display in a glass case on a flamboyant altar.

You can drive here, or walk up the naga staircase at the end of town.