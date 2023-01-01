These ancient rock paintings, which are at least 1000 years old but probably much older, sit on a cliff face down below the visitors centre. A fantastic, tree-shaded walking trail (4km, approximately two hours) cut into the cliff face runs past four groups of paintings before looping back to the visitors centre. Painted subjects include þlah bèuk (giant Mekong catfish), elephants, human hands, geometric designs and fish traps that look much like the huge ones still used today.

The second viewing platform fronts the most impressive batch, but don't miss seeing Group 4, further up the cliff face and only accessible via a highly precarious pathway (take extreme care!).