Up Mae Nam Mun from Khong Jiam, this small park is centred on forested Don Tana (Tana Island), linked to the mainland by two pedestrian suspension bridges. The river rushes over some photogenic rapids (hidden underwater in the rainy season) and there are short, easy walks. You can travel here by road or boat.
Kaeng Tana National Park
Ubon Ratchathani Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.38 MILES
One of our favourite national parks in Thailand, Pha Taem is named after and centred on a large cliff above the Mekong River. The cliff's ancient rock…
7.28 MILES
These ancient rock paintings, which are at least 1000 years old but probably much older, sit on a cliff face down below the visitors centre. A fantastic,…
16.84 MILES
One of the most amazing waterfalls you'll ever see, Saeng Chan ('Moonbean') flows through a hole cut naturally into the overhanging rock. There's water…
1.93 MILES
The views from this busy temple above the town (best seen from atop the bell tower) are alone worth the walk up from Khong Jiam, but it also has a…
13.11 MILES
Nam Tok Soi Sawan is a 25m-tall waterfall flowing from June to December. It's a 19km drive from the visitors centre and then a 500m walk, or you can hike…
26.45 MILES
The centrepiece of this hilltop temple across the Mekong from Pakse is the giant golden Buddha statue looking out over the city. The views from his perch…
20.23 MILES
This temple just past the stone carvers in Ban Don Khoh is well worth a visit, not only for its 30m-tall gold-painted Buddha but also some of the…
25.92 MILES
This vast market near the Lao–Japanese Bridge is one of the biggest in the country. It's at its most chaotic in the food zones, but just about anything a…
Nearby Ubon Ratchathani Province attractions
