Kaeng Tana National Park

Ubon Ratchathani Province

LoginSave

Up Mae Nam Mun from Khong Jiam, this small park is centred on forested Don Tana (Tana Island), linked to the mainland by two pedestrian suspension bridges. The river rushes over some photogenic rapids (hidden underwater in the rainy season) and there are short, easy walks. You can travel here by road or boat.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pha Taem National Park, Thailand.

    Pha Taem National Park

    7.38 MILES

    One of our favourite national parks in Thailand, Pha Taem is named after and centred on a large cliff above the Mekong River. The cliff's ancient rock…

  • Pha Taem

    Pha Taem

    7.28 MILES

    These ancient rock paintings, which are at least 1000 years old but probably much older, sit on a cliff face down below the visitors centre. A fantastic,…

  • Nam Tok Saeng Chan

    Nam Tok Saeng Chan

    16.84 MILES

    One of the most amazing waterfalls you'll ever see, Saeng Chan ('Moonbean') flows through a hole cut naturally into the overhanging rock. There's water…

  • Wat Tham Khuha Sawan

    Wat Tham Khuha Sawan

    1.93 MILES

    The views from this busy temple above the town (best seen from atop the bell tower) are alone worth the walk up from Khong Jiam, but it also has a…

  • Nam Tok Soi Sawan

    Nam Tok Soi Sawan

    13.11 MILES

    Nam Tok Soi Sawan is a 25m-tall waterfall flowing from June to December. It's a 19km drive from the visitors centre and then a 500m walk, or you can hike…

  • Wat Phou Salao

    Wat Phou Salao

    26.45 MILES

    The centrepiece of this hilltop temple across the Mekong from Pakse is the giant golden Buddha statue looking out over the city. The views from his perch…

  • Wat Chomphet

    Wat Chomphet

    20.23 MILES

    This temple just past the stone carvers in Ban Don Khoh is well worth a visit, not only for its 30m-tall gold-painted Buddha but also some of the…

  • Talat Dao Heuang

    Talat Dao Heuang

    25.92 MILES

    This vast market near the Lao–Japanese Bridge is one of the biggest in the country. It's at its most chaotic in the food zones, but just about anything a…

View more attractions

Nearby Ubon Ratchathani Province attractions

1. Wat Tham Khuha Sawan

1.93 MILES

The views from this busy temple above the town (best seen from atop the bell tower) are alone worth the walk up from Khong Jiam, but it also has a…

2. Pha Taem

7.28 MILES

These ancient rock paintings, which are at least 1000 years old but probably much older, sit on a cliff face down below the visitors centre. A fantastic,…

3. Pha Taem National Park

7.38 MILES

One of our favourite national parks in Thailand, Pha Taem is named after and centred on a large cliff above the Mekong River. The cliff's ancient rock…

4. Nam Tok Soi Sawan

13.11 MILES

Nam Tok Soi Sawan is a 25m-tall waterfall flowing from June to December. It's a 19km drive from the visitors centre and then a 500m walk, or you can hike…

5. Nam Tok Saeng Chan

16.84 MILES

One of the most amazing waterfalls you'll ever see, Saeng Chan ('Moonbean') flows through a hole cut naturally into the overhanging rock. There's water…

6. Wat Phu Khao Kaew

16.99 MILES

The unique tile-encrusted bóht at Wat Phu Khao Kaew, on the west side of town, is covered with Khmer symbols, including apsara and dancing Shivas, on the…

7. Ban Saphai Handicraft Centre

17.55 MILES

Next to the boat pier, several weavers have their looms here and locally woven textiles and other crafts are on sale. Some people here can speak a little…

8. Wat Chomphet

20.23 MILES

This temple just past the stone carvers in Ban Don Khoh is well worth a visit, not only for its 30m-tall gold-painted Buddha but also some of the…