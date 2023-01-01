Pha Taem National Park

One of our favourite national parks in Thailand, Pha Taem is named after and centred on a large cliff above the Mekong River. The cliff's ancient rock paintings have become Ubon icons and the views are outstanding. The rocky scenery elsewhere in the park is also wonderful, particularly Nam Tok Saeng Chan, a rainy-season waterfall flowing through a natural rock hole. You'll need your own vehicle to get here; a rented motorbike from Khong Jiam will do.