Not to be confused with the distinctive Kuwait Towers, the striking Liberation Tower, with its UFO-like saucer, is the second-tallest tower in Kuwait. At a height of 372m, it is currently among the world's 50 tallest buildings. Started before the Iraqi invasion, the tower took its new name when it was completed in 1993. Sadly, the viewing platform has not been open to the public for years, so you'll have to enjoy it from ground level.