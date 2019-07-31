Kuwait City

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Kuwait Towers

Getty Images

Overview

Slick and stylish in places, a little ragged around the edges in others, Kuwait City is an intriguing mix of wealthy Gulf metropolis and tough neighbourhood of a sprawling Arab city. Attractions are many: the landmark triple towers loom over a clean and accessible corniche, and there's a first-class aquarium, some excellent museums and an atmospheric souq. Meanwhile, the selection of restaurants will whet the appetite of the fussiest gourmand. Add to its sights and attractions a harrowing layer of modern history, the effects of which rumble invisibly below the surface, and there's enough to keep most visitors intrigued for days.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Detail of entrance to Tareq Rajab Museum.

    Tareq Rajab Museum

    Kuwait City

    Housed in the basement of a large villa, this exquisite ethnographic museum should not be missed. There are inlaid musical instruments suspended in glass…

  • A date shop at Al Mubarkia souk in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

    Souq Mubarakiya

    Kuwait City

    Once the centre of trade before the nation found oil, Kuwait City's old souq has retained its sprawling, bustling glory. The historical centre of the…

  • Ramadan prayer at Grand Mosque of Kuwait at night , Kuwait City, Kuwait.

    Grand Mosque

    Kuwait City

    The largest of the city’s 800 mosques, opened in 1986, completely survived the Iraqi invasion. It cost KD14 million (US$46 million) to build, with…

  • Kuwaiti walking in front of Scientific Centre.

    Scientific Center

    Kuwait City

    One of the largest aquariums in the Middle East is housed in this sail-shaped building. The giant spider crabs (3.8m leg to leg), fluorescent jellyfish…

  • Kuwait Towers

    Kuwait Towers

    Kuwait City

    The Kuwait Towers, with their distinctive blue-green ‘sequins’, are the instantly recognisable symbols of the nation. Designed by a Swedish architectural…

  • Mirror House

    Mirror House

    Kuwait City

    For a brilliantly bizarre art-in-action experience, visit this residential house covered with mirror mosaics. It's the creation of gloriously eccentric…

  • Dar Al Athar Al Islamiyya

    Dar Al Athar Al Islamiyya

    Kuwait City

    This exceptional cultural centre has stunning galleries that contain some of the highlights of the world-class Al Sabah Collection, part of which was in…

  • Al Hashemi Marine Museum

    Al Hashemi Marine Museum

    Kuwait City

    Maritime fanatics will enjoy this fascinating museum with its impressive collection of large, scale-model dhows (traditional cargo boats), sailing…

View more attractions

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Kuwait City