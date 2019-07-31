Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
Slick and stylish in places, a little ragged around the edges in others, Kuwait City is an intriguing mix of wealthy Gulf metropolis and tough neighbourhood of a sprawling Arab city. Attractions are many: the landmark triple towers loom over a clean and accessible corniche, and there's a first-class aquarium, some excellent museums and an atmospheric souq. Meanwhile, the selection of restaurants will whet the appetite of the fussiest gourmand. Add to its sights and attractions a harrowing layer of modern history, the effects of which rumble invisibly below the surface, and there's enough to keep most visitors intrigued for days.
Kuwait City
Housed in the basement of a large villa, this exquisite ethnographic museum should not be missed. There are inlaid musical instruments suspended in glass…
Kuwait City
Once the centre of trade before the nation found oil, Kuwait City's old souq has retained its sprawling, bustling glory. The historical centre of the…
Kuwait City
The largest of the city’s 800 mosques, opened in 1986, completely survived the Iraqi invasion. It cost KD14 million (US$46 million) to build, with…
Kuwait City
One of the largest aquariums in the Middle East is housed in this sail-shaped building. The giant spider crabs (3.8m leg to leg), fluorescent jellyfish…
Kuwait City
The Kuwait Towers, with their distinctive blue-green ‘sequins’, are the instantly recognisable symbols of the nation. Designed by a Swedish architectural…
Kuwait City
For a brilliantly bizarre art-in-action experience, visit this residential house covered with mirror mosaics. It's the creation of gloriously eccentric…
Kuwait City
This exceptional cultural centre has stunning galleries that contain some of the highlights of the world-class Al Sabah Collection, part of which was in…
Kuwait City
Maritime fanatics will enjoy this fascinating museum with its impressive collection of large, scale-model dhows (traditional cargo boats), sailing…
in partnership with getyourguide