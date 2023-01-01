One of the largest aquariums in the Middle East is housed in this sail-shaped building. The giant spider crabs (3.8m leg to leg), fluorescent jellyfish and floor-to-ceiling shark and ray tanks are especially cool. At the interactive Discovery Place, kids can perform science experiments, make sand dunes or roll a piece of road. An IMAX theatre shows 45-minute 3D educational videos about the natural world.

Head outside to the parking lot for one of the Scientific Center's best attractions: a car on a pulley system. Even your smallest kids can have a go at pulling the chains and lifting the car, they won't believe their eyes when it lifts into the air. Parking costs 250 fils.